BBC teases return of Holby City with new trailer

A new trailer has teased the return of Holby City to BBC One.

A special coronavirus episode of the programme will see Holby City’s CEO Max McGerry, who is played by Jo Martin, try to run the hospital amid the pandemic.

Hugh Quarshie, who stars as Ric Griffin, will also be leaving the programme after 19 years and more than 500 episodes.

Quarshie said: “I came very close to quitting acting entirely before being invited to join Holby City.

#HolbyCity is back. Set your reminders! Tuesday 10 November at 8.15pm on BBC One – see you there! pic.twitter.com/yCYnIMOYxB — BBC Holby City (@BBCHolbyCity) October 29, 2020

“I had felt unfulfilled and that I never quite fitted in. Holby City changed all that.

“The work became absorbing, colleagues became friends.

“I wouldn’t have stayed so long if it hadn’t been a great place to work, and leaving will be like leaving home – a place where there is warmth and a welcome, a place to which you can always return.”

Max and Ric will fight for control of the hospital before Quarshie’s departure.

Kate Oates, head of continuing drama at BBC Studios, said: “I’m delighted to have Holby back on our screens, and can’t wait to see how recent months have impacted on our heroes of AAU, Keller and Darwin.

“Our hospitals have rarely been more important to us as a nation, and I’m excited to see that reflected in our drama – along with stories of love, loss and betrayal, plus some exciting new characters, and a returning favourite.”

Holby City will air on November 10 at 8.15pm on BBC One.