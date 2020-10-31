MasterChef: The Professionals teaser sees chefs compete in ‘extraordinary times’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The trailer for MasterChef: The Professionals sees the show launch its search for “extraordinary chefs” in “extraordinary times”.

The long-running series – which features Gregg Wallace, Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti as judges – will make its debut on BBC One on November 10.

The series has previously aired on BBC Two but it is now joining the original MasterChef show, which features amateur chefs, and its celebrity spin-off on the flagship channel.

The 13th series comes as the hospitality industry faces a critical period during the coronavirus pandemic, with curfews and social distancing rules hitting revenue.

In the trailer, Wareing tells the assembled contestants: “In these extraordinary times we are now looking for extraordinary chefs.”

Viewers are also treated to a first look at the 32 professional chefs competing in the latest series.

Over six weeks, contestants will strive to demonstrate their skills, commitment and creativity as they cook for the coveted The Professionals trophy.

Stu Deeley won The Professionals trophy last year (BBC/PA)

The show’s channel move comes after it proved to be BBC Two’s highest-rating cookery series for the past three years.

Some 3.55 million viewers tuned in to see Stu Deeley raise the coveted trophy in the series 12 finale last December.

MasterChef: The Professionals starts on November 10 at 9pm on BBC One.