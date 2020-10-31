Nicola Adams wows Strictly viewers with ‘powerful and sensitive’ performance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Viewers praised Nicola Adams after she delivered a “powerful and sensitive” routine during the first elimination week of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Olympic boxer, who is part of the first same-sex pairing on the show, chose to dance the street/commercial style to Shine by Years & Years.

Pop trio Years & Years is led by Olly Alexander, who is gay and a vocal LGBT advocate, and Adams won plaudits for her choice.

The 38-year-old and her professional partner Katya Jones scored three eights, earning them a total of 24 and placing them towards the top of the scoreboard.

Viewers were quick to celebrate their routine on social media.

Nicola Adams makes me SMILE every time I see her on the TV. She oozes positivity. #Strictly — Sarah (@SHED8888) October 31, 2020

One fan praised Adams’s positivity, saying: “Nicola Adams makes me SMILE every time I see her on the TV. She oozes positivity.”

Nicola Adams is too cute man — Shanika W-M (@Shanika_WM) October 31, 2020

“Nicola Adams is too cute man,” another simply added.

So love Nicola Adams and Katya routine. Powerful and sensitive @clare_curious @MaggieMossop — Helen (@GriffinhtHelen) October 31, 2020

Others praised the couple as “powerful and sensitive”.

Some viewers thought the sportswoman was deserving of the Glitterball trophy.

God, I love Nicola Adams. She’s so proud of herself and so self-respecting and so GENUINE. Wouldn’t it be amazing if she won this series of #Strictly? — Matt Cain (@MattCainWriter) October 31, 2020

One said: “God, I love Nicola Adams. She’s so proud of herself and so self-respecting and so GENUINE. Wouldn’t it be amazing if she won this series of #Strictly?”

What a superstar Nicola Adams is — Drew Gray (@DrewDGray) October 31, 2020

Another added: “What a superstar Nicola Adams is.”

One celebrity will be eliminated from the BBC One series on Sunday night.