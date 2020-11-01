Olly Murs surprises injured police officer with Pride Of Britain award

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Olly Murs has surprised a police officer whose legs were crushed by a dangerous driver during a tour of The Voice UK studios.

The 36-year-old singer, who is a coach on the ITV talent show, serenaded Pc Claire Bond as she sat in one of the programme’s famous red chairs.

Accompanied by her family, Pc Bond is seen sitting with her back to the stage and holding in tears as she asks: “Is it him?”

After the song, she was presented with a Pride Of Britain award celebrating the work of emergency services personnel.

Pc Bond was crushed against a fence and dragged along the ground by a BMW driven by drug-dealer Gurajdeep Malhi as he tried to flee.

The mother-of-four believed she was going to die as the incident unfolded in Coton Fields, Stafford, in September 2018, not far from where runners were taking part in a 10km road race.

But she said she had been determined to stop Malhi’s car because it was heading towards the busy route packed with runners.

PC Claire Bond following the incident (Richard Lakin/Staffordshire Police/PA)

She was pulled to safety by colleague Pc Dave Mullins as Malhi drove at her a second time.

A year after the incident, Pc Bond took part in the same race to raise money for the charity Care Of Police Survivors, covering the first 9km in a wheelchair but walking the final stretch.

She was unable to work for 18 months but returned on April 1 this year on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

Malhi admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, during a hearing at Stafford Crown Court. He was jailed for 12 years and nine months in September 2019.

The video of Pc Bond receiving her This Morning Emergency Services Award will air during the Daily Mirror Pride Of Britain Awards on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.