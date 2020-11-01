Viewers ‘gutted’ after Anton Du Beke makes early Strictly exit again

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Viewers have said they were “gutted” after Anton Du Beke once again made an early exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

His celebrity partner, former home secretary Jacqui Smith, became the first star to be eliminated from the BBC One show on Sunday night.

Du Beke is the longest-serving professional dancer and has appeared in every series of the BBC show to date.

However, the 54-year-old has never lifted the glitterball trophy.

Some fans have claimed he is often partnered with celebrities unlikely to find success on the show.

Following his exit, his supporters shared their reaction on Twitter.

One said: “It was the right choice, but I’m going to miss Anton, he’s one of my fav pro dancers, he always so lovely.”

A second said: “Aawww! I’m gutted Anton is out of #Strictly He’s brilliant.”

A third added: “Poor Anton never has a chance does he.”

Addressing the show producers, one fan said: “Poor Anton. Wish they’d give him a proper dancer one year. He’s such a good sport.”

Another suggested a solution.

“Get Anton on the judges’ panel,” they said.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday.