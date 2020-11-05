Tobias Menzies launches WaterAid campaign aiming to raise £3m

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Actor Tobias Menzies has launched a campaign for WaterAid which aims to raise £3 million.

The Crown star is supporting the charity’s Water On Tap appeal in the hope of bringing clean water to people.

The UK Government will match public donations to the campaign up to a total of £2 million, according to the charity.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

The funding will focus on bringing sustainable water, toilet and hygiene facilities in Ethiopia.

Menzies said it is “easy to take clean water for granted”.

He added: “With clean water on tap, lives and livelihoods are protected.

“They can meet their basic needs, stay safe and healthy, have time to go to school or work, and can grow food even when the weather is unpredictable.

(John Stillwell/PA)

“I’m proud to support the Future On Tap appeal; the money raised will help bring clean water to thousands of people, transforming lives for good.”

The WaterAid campaign runs from Thursday to February 4.

Menzies will also take part in a Christmas concert for WaterAid on December 8, in which he will give a reading.