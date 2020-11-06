The Crown’s Emma Corrin: It is terrifying and weird when I’m papped outside home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Crown star Emma Corrin has said it is “terrifying and weird” when she is photographed outside her own home.

The actress will play Diana, Princess of Wales, in the forthcoming fourth series of Netflix’s lavish royal drama.

She will star opposite Josh O’Connor, who will reprise his role as the Prince of Wales in the drama, written by Peter Morgan.

Asked if she is prepared for the fame that comes with being in The Crown, Corrin told The Graham Norton Show: “I have been papped outside my house and I never see the photographers – it is a terrifying and weird.”

She also discussed the first time she thought she had been recognised by a fan, saying: “I went to the theatre with Helena Bonham Carter (who plays Princess Margaret) and so many people came up to her and tapped her on the shoulder to say how much they loved her work, and of course nobody knew who I was.

“I then went to the theatre that evening with a friend and a person tapped me on the shoulder and I thought ‘Oh my god, this is my moment,’ but she had only come over to tell me I had a label coming out of my jumper. It was so bad!”

Emma Corrin during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (So TV/PA)

Corrin also said there is “an immense pressure” in playing Diana, adding: “She was so adored and because there is this sense from everyone almost of ownership, like they knew her, so I went into it with a huge sense of pressure.”

– The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One on Friday at 10.45pm.