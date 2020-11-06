007 bosses hail Geoffrey Palmer as ‘treasured member of the Bond family’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Geoffrey Palmer has been hailed as “a treasured member of the Bond family” following his death at the age of 93.

007 producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli led tributes to the TV and film actor, who played Admiral Roebuck in 1997’s Pierce Brosnan-starring Tomorrow Never Dies.

They said: “Our thoughts are with Geoffrey’s family and friends.

“He was a much beloved star of TV and film and a treasured member of the Bond family.”

Palmer’s agent confirmed on Friday that the star had died “peacefully” at home.

Colin Salmon, who played MI6 deputy chief of staff Charles Robinson in three Bond films, said: “Geoffrey Palmer was the essence of a good man. Kind, gracious & highly skilled. He used his strength to help lift those around him & I will be forever grateful to have had his support and skillset when I 1st walked onto the 007 stage. Go well good man.”

Jamie Lee Curtis appeared alongside Palmer in the 1988 heist comedy A Fish Called Wanda.

She said: “Boy was he amazing in A Fish Called Wanda. Geoffrey Palmer. You will be missed.”

Comedian Eddie Izzard was among those remembering the actor.

He tweeted: “Very sad to hear that Geoffrey Palmer has left us.

“I was very excited to meet him once and then had the honour to act with him in the film Lost Christmas.

“His work will stay with us and through that he can live on forever. Good work Sir. Rest in peace.”

Former Doctor Who actress Katy Manning also paid tribute to Palmer, who appeared in the long-running show on a number of occasions.

She said: “So sad to hear that the wonderful doleful looking #GeoffreyPalmer has gone on his awfully big adventure. marvellous actor, a pure joy to work with & very funny man. He has left us with great memories & a huge legacy of terrific work.”

Comedian Marcus Brigstocke, who starred with Palmer in the BBC One sitcom The Savages in 2001, said: “The beautiful Geoffrey Palmer has died. He was the kindest, most brilliant man. Funny, gentle and generous. Geoffrey played my Dad in ‘The Savages’ & I learned so much from him. RIP.”

Actress Annette Badland said: “RIP Geoffrey Palmer. He was such a gifted actor and enormously good company. We worked together several times, laughed a lot and he was kind and generous. I am much saddened. Love to his family. Sleep well Mr Palmer.”

Frances Barber recalled Palmer’s distinctive deadpan expression.

She said: “I filmed Zoo in Rotterdam with Geoffrey Palmer in the 80s. I will never forget his famously hang dog lugubrious face every morning saying ‘I’ve no idea what’s going on’… he was just lovely. RIP.

“Geoffrey Palmer years later during a radio play told me he’d just received a residuals cheque for Vorsprung Durch Technik. ‘I just called my agent & said they’ve put too many 0’s on the cheque.’ After lunch he said ‘Apparently they haven’t’. His face didn’t change.”

The League of Gentlemen star Reece Shearsmith said: “RIP Geoffrey Palmer.

“An immaculate singular actor, always brilliant in everything, but my favourite was always Ben Parkinson in ‘Butterflies’.”

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth tweeted: “RIP Geoffrey Palmer – such a wonderful actor, such a lovely guy. Brilliant at his craft & just the best company: wickedly funny… he did everything he did so well. Thanks for all the happy memories Geoffrey: we’ll cherish them as time goes by.”