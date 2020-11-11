Special episodes of Good Morning Britain and Lorraine to air on Christmas Day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

One-off special episodes of Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning will air on Christmas Day in a “festive first”, according to an ITV boss.

Kevin Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment at the broadcaster, confirmed the programmes would air on December 25 during an online presentation about the Christmas television schedule for this year.

“In a festive first, we will be showing one-off specials of our hit daytime shows on Christmas Day itself,” he said.

Lorraine Kelly (Ian West/PA)

The programmes are normally shown in morning and daytime slots on ITV.

Good Morning Britain is normally presented by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, Lorraine Kelly fronts Lorraine and Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby host This Morning.

A “special Christmas helping” of cooking programmes featuring James Martin and Ainsley Harriott will also be broadcast, Mr Lygo added.

James Martin’s Christmas Day and Ainsley’s Festive Food will both be shown.