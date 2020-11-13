Victoria Derbyshire not worried about I’m A Celeb harming her journalism career

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Victoria Derbyshire said she is not worried about her stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! harming her credibility as a journalist.

The award-winning broadcaster has presented some of the BBC’s biggest programmes, including Newsnight and Panorama, and fronted her own current affairs show.

I’m A Celebrity’s notoriously challenging bushtucker trials can involve everything from being drenched in slime to being covered in spiders.

BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire is taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (Isabel Infantes/PA)

But Derbyshire does not fear her reputation as a heavyweight journalist will be harmed by taking part in the show.

She said: “I haven’t worried about it, because I think, when I look at this year, I’ve presented my own programme, I’ve presented BBC news, I’ve done a Panorama on domestic abuse in lockdown and now I’m doing this.

“I don’t feel that I have to be in a box, or labelled in a particular way. I don’t know why, especially when I know, I really know, that life is short – I don’t know why you can’t say yes to once-in-a-lifetime experiences, which is why I’ve said yes.

“I want to do it! My kids want me to do it, I’m totally up for it, and life’s short.”

Mother-of-two Derbyshire, 52, also said she is not concerned about violating the BBC’s impartiality guidelines during her stay at Gwrych Castle in Wales.

She said: “I mean, I’m allowed to have an opinion saying, ‘Oh my god I’m starving’ but I can’t… you know, I’m a BBC journalist. I’m not going to reveal my opinions on all sorts of politics or other matters. I’m quite sensible, I’m quite responsible on that respect. “