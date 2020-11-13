Marcus Rashford issues plea to ‘protect’ hungry children during Children in Need

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Marcus Rashford has issued a plea to “protect” children from hunger during BBC Children In Need.

The Manchester United footballer reflected on his experiences of going without food as a child in a heartfelt video filmed for the annual charity fundraiser.

Rashford has drawn widespread praise for highlighting the issue and his campaign resulted in the Government back-tracking to announce free meals would be provided to disadvantaged children over the Christmas holidays.

(Gary Moyes/BBC)

Speaking in a video message that was played during the BBC One programme, he said: “As a kid, I just learnt to really appreciate the days when I did have food and in the nights when I didn’t, I’d just go to sleep quickly.

“To go to sleep hungry isn’t a nice feeling.

“At the moment I see a lot of families that are really struggling.

“I think some people don’t want to believe that it’s happening, but there’s a lot of children out there that are suffering.

“We have to protect them kids because that’s the future of our country.”

(Martin Rickett/PA)

The fundraising total for Children In Need currently stands at £37,032,789.

Last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson personally phoned Rashford to alert him to the decision to lay on £170 million of extra funding for free meals for disadvantaged children during the Christmas holidays.

The footballer was recently awarded an MBE after forcing a Government U-turn on free school meal vouchers.