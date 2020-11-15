In Pictures: Croeso from Abergele as I’m A Celebrity comes to town

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Residents of Abergele have rolled out the welcome wagon ahead of the first episode of this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Shops in the North Wales town have been decorated with pictures of hosts Ant and Dec, as well as tiny castles with doll-sized campmates swinging on zip-wires across their windows.

Overlooking the A55 bypass and the Welsh coast, Abergele’s 19th century Gwrych Castle is likely to be a chilly stand-in for the popular ITV show’s usual Australian jungle location.

(Jacob King/PA) (Jacob King/PA) (Jacob King/PA) (Jacob King/PA) (Jacob King/PA) (Jacob King/PA) (Jacob King/PA) (Jacob King/PA) (Jacob King/PA) (Jacob King/PA)

Ahead of the first show on Sunday night, there was a break in the rain and a rainbow shone over the castle, where work has been going on for weeks to prepare for broadcast.