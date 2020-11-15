I’m A Celebrity return sees stars thrown in deep end with insect challenge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The return of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! saw this year’s cohort of stars confront cockroaches, crickets, mealworms and maggots.

The first episode of the new series showed the bugs raining down on the celebrities while they completed a challenge to secure meals for the camp.

The contestants were placed into separate cages as they had to transfer stars from one side of the group to the other while they were surrounded by the insects.

Vernon Kay (ITV)

They were tasked with passing 10 stars from one side to the other and managed to succeed with seven of them.

TV presenter Vernon Kay, athlete Sir Mo Farah, journalist Victoria Derbyshire and actor Shane Richie are among this year’s celebrities.

After completing the first challenge, Derbyshire said: “First trial done. Feel ecstatic that we got so many stars and that it’s all over.”

However radio DJ Jordan North described the task as “absolutely horrific”.

The episode also saw the group completing an abseiling challenge in order to get rucksacks containing kit.

The stars were split into two groups as they were introduced to each other – with Kay, actress Jessica Plummer, North, podcast host Giovanna Fletcher and Derbyshire being taken to the top of a rockface.

Shane Richie (ITV)

Richie, actress Beverley Callard, dancer AJ Pritchard, Sir Mo and Paralympian Hollie Arnold were dropped off at the bottom.

Celebrities at the top of the cliff were then paired with a campmate at the bottom and they had to work together to abseil down the cliff, with the group having to retrieve 10 rucksacks in total.

The rucksacks were padlocked to the cliff, and in order to free the bags the celebrities had to answer numerical-based questions about their fellow campmates.

Questions included Sir Mo’s age when he received a knighthood and the peak album chart position for Richie’s country album.

North was sick before having to do the challenge.

“I can’t believe I was sick, I’ve only been here five minutes and I’m puking up already,” he said.

(ITV)

Once the celebrities headed to their camp, which is this year based in North Wales rather than Australia due to coronavirus restrictions, Plummer began to get upset and had to be comforted by Derbyshire.

She said: “I said to my daughter before we left each other that if she misses me when she’s at home, she looks for the moon, I can look at the moon and we can both see it.”

Later, she added: “We’re all in the same situation and we’re all in it together and this is the experience of a lifetime and I want to make my family proud so they don’t want to see me crying and upset.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.