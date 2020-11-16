TV drama about Boris Johnson’s handling of coronavirus gets title

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A TV drama about Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been titled This Sceptred Isle.

The series, which was first announced earlier this year, will be directed by Michael Winterbottom, who will also co-write, while Tim Shipman, the political editor of The Sunday Times, will act as a consultant.

Starting with his appointment as Prime Minister, the story will recount the first Covid-19 cases in the UK, through to Mr Johnson falling ill with the virus, and the arrival of his son.

Director Michael Winterbottom (Ian West/PA)

Global producer and distributor Fremantle has signed a first look deal with Winterbottom and his production company Revolution Films, which will develop and produce scripted series and films, with Fremantle co-producing and distributing the projects worldwide.

The deal is done in collaboration with Richard Brown and his company Passenger, with Brown and Melissa Parmenter from Revolution Films serving as executive producers on the political drama, which “will tell the true story of the biggest national and personal crisis to face a government leader since World War II.”

Winterbottom said: “We are very excited at the prospect of developing our film and television production with our new partners at Passenger and Fremantle. We want to provide a space where directors can have the freedom to develop and tell the stories they are passionate about.”

Andrea Scrosati of Fremantle added: “Our global drama slate is growing thanks to unique creative partnerships that we are building across the world.

“Michael is such an incredibly sophisticated and prolific auteur; his vision is inspiring, and I admire the fact he continues to challenge the status quo.

“I am so proud that he and Melissa have chosen Fremantle as their creative partner and I look forward to the great content we will develop together.”

Fremantle has also recently signed deals with creatives including Pablo Larrain and Juan de Dios Larrain, Luca Guadagnino, Paolo Sorrentino, Neil Gaiman and Neil Cross.

The cast for the series and further details about the plot are yet to be announced.