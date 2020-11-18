Richard Coles, Katie McGlynn and Curtis Pritchard to attempt stand-up comedy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Broadcaster reverend Richard Coles, soap star Katie McGlynn and reality star Curtis Pritchard are among the famous faces who will try their hand at stand-up comedy for charity.

They will be joined by Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder and former Conservative Party co-chairwoman Baroness Sayeeda Warsi for Stand Up And Deliver, a new two-part series in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

The five amateurs will be teamed up with an established comic who will mentor and train them in their attempt to master the art of stand-up comedy before a special performance.

Shaun Ryder (Ian West/PA)

David Baddiel will coach Mr Coles, Jason Manford will mentor Ryder, Nick Helm will guide Baroness Warsi, Judi Love will give tips to Pritchard and Zoe Lyons will be helping McGlynn.

Becky Cadman, commissioning editor for factual entertainment at Channel 4, said: “This joyous fact ent series is both a masterclass in comedy and a dramatic test of character.

“A reverend, an actress, a politician, a reality star and a musical legend already sounds like the start of a joke and watching them learn the craft of stand-up from five of the best in the business is brilliantly entertaining.”

Baroness Warsi (Yui Mok/PA)

Sarah Tyekiff, head of unscripted programming at production company Lime Pictures, added: “Lime Pictures are excited to kick off 2021 with some unexpected one liners and a lot of laughs, with this fantastic fact ent series for Channel 4 and Stand Up To Cancer.

“Stand Up and Deliver has been an unforgettable format to make. With some of the UK’s biggest comedy names leading the way, it’s full of surprises, shocks and sheer fear as, for one night only, five brave celebrities battle it out for the biggest laughs.”

Stand Up and Deliver will air on Channel 4 as part of Stand Up To Cancer 2021, the joint national fundraising initiative from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.