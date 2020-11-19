Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
Gillian Anderson reveals how she was cast in The Crown

by Press Association
November 19, 2020, 10:39 am
Gillian Anderson (Ian West/PA)

Gillian Anderson has told how her partner approached her about the possibility of playing Margaret Thatcher in The Crown.

Peter Morgan, who the star has been in a relationship with since 2016, is the creator and writer of the Netflix drama.

“He asked me whether I thought that I could do it,” Anderson told The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

“And then when I said that I thought I could, he talked to the casting director Nina Gold, who informed him that I was already on the list.

“They fortunately had the same thought. Not quite sure why, but I’ll take it as a compliment,” she told the BBC Radio 2 show.

Anderson has previously discussed working with her partner.

“For our sanity, and actually for the benefit of the relationship, we had very clear boundaries: ‘I am not going to comment on the script, but you are not allowed to comment on the performance,’” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

