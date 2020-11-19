Homes Under The Hammer adds two new presenters in shake-up

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jacqui Joseph and Tommy Walsh are joining the Homes Under The Hammer presenting team.

The pair are currently filming for the upcoming series of the BBC One property renovation show, which began in 2003, and will make their screen debuts early next year.

Both bring backgrounds in design and construction. Walsh is best known for appearing on Ground Force between 1997 to 2005 while Joseph has been a presenter on Money For Nothing.

Jacqui Joseph (BBC/Homes Under The Hammer/PA)

They join the current line-up of Martin Roberts, Dion Dublin and Martel Maxwell.

The pair joined Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones on BBC One’s Morning Live to break the news.

Joseph said: “I’m so thrilled and excited to be joining Homes Under The Hammer, it’s a series that I‘ve watched for many years.

“Property and interior design are real passions of mine, so I am really looking forward to meeting buyers and hearing their plans as well as joining what is a fantastic team of presenters.”

Walsh said: “I’m looking forward to joining the Homes Under The Hammer team, and hope that my knowledge and experience will be a useful addition.

Tommy Walsh (BBC/Homes Under The Hammer/PA)

“I really enjoy the show and coincidentally the house I share with my family was purchased at auction and we all love it, so hopefully I can help both contributors and viewers with the choices they make too.”

Muslim Alim, commissioning editor for BBC Daytime, said: “I can’t wait for Jacqui and Tommy to get started on Homes Under The Hammer, together they bring a wealth of expertise and first-hand experience of the property market and building trade, and will perfectly complement our existing crack team of presenters on one of BBC Daytime’s flagship programmes.”

Lisa Hazlehurst, head of show producers Lion Scotland, said: “We’re really excited to welcome Jacqui and Tommy to the team.

“Their warmth, property knowledge and hands on experience is the perfect combination and just what our Homes Under the Hammer audience love about all of our wonderful presenters.”

Homes Under The Hammer airs every weekday at 10am on BBC One.