Sir Mo Farah faces locusts, fish guts and maggots in I’m A Celebrity trial

Sir Mo Farah faced locusts, fish guts and maggots in the latest trial in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The athlete took on the Fort Locks challenge in Friday’s episode of the ITV programme.

He said he was “disappointed” with his efforts after he got nine stars from a possible 12 during the trial.

Brb just playing the many screams of @Mo_Farah completing a Trial on repeat 😅 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/L1GXLQuoW6 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 20, 2020

Sir Mo was tasked with retrieving the stars from holes built into the walls of the castle.

However the stars were buried within a range of unpleasant surprises including insects and fish entrails.

After the trial, Sir Mo said he was “scared and terrified” during the challenge.

“That was not easy. Going home with nine stars, I am disappointed,” he said.

“I’ll just have to explain to the teammates.”

The episode also saw West End star Ruthie Henshall discuss her relationship with Prince Edward.

Speaking to EastEnders star Shane Richie, she labelled him a “lovely bloke”, adding that she “genuinely fell in love with him”.

She said they met while she was working on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s A Star Is Born.

Henshall added: “He invited me to Windsor for the weekend, as we’re walking I’m seeing a table outside and there’s people sitting round it and I’m thinking, ‘That looks like the Queen’.

“I remembered my dad had said to me that if you ever meet the Queen, he said you curtsy and call her ma’am.

“I grab her hand… forget all about the curtsy and I’m like, ‘Really, really pleased to meet you’.”

She added that she met Diana, Princess of Wales on a few occasions and the Prince of Wales gave her the first martini she had ever had.

Henshall said she was later asked to sing something from one of her shows by Princess Margaret and she performed I Dreamed A Dream and “must have changed key three times because I was so p***** on martinis”.

Russell Watson discussed performing at the Vatican (Scott Garfitt/PA)

The episode also saw classical singer Russell Watson discuss some of his previous achievements, which included performing at the Vatican.

“They said it was a private audience with the Pope but later on I found out there was about 500 million people watching,” he said.

Watson also opened up suffering a brain haemorrhage.

“I was in the MIR scanner and I could see this long strip of light, like when you’re a kid and you used to keep your bedroom door open,” he said.

“It was a light strip and I was thinking if I go to that door I’m out of here and the pain stops and I’m away and all I could think about was my children and slowly, slowly whilst thinking about my children, the clatter of the MRI came back and I thought, ‘I’m going to beat this’.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.