Jamie Laing wows Strictly Come Dancing judges

Jamie Laing has wowed the Strictly Come Dancing judges – hitting the top of the leaderboard.

The Made In Chelsea star and his partner Karen Hauer notched up 29 points for their street dance.

Judges told the pair they “nailed” the performance – which took place in Elstree instead of Blackpool this year because of the pandemic – and were “amazing”.

DJ Clara Amfo is bottom of the Strictly leaderboard, receiving just 18 points from the judges for her samba with Aljaz Skorjanec.

Shirley Ballas told Amfo that her feet “missed the mark” and it was her “weakest performance so far”.

Saturday night’s BBC One show also saw Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice make Ballas “hot under the collar” with an Argentine tango.

Good Morning Britain star Singh said to be asked to close a show which paid tribute to Blackpool “is a mind-blowing honour” for a “Lancashire lass, born and bred” and the couple notched up 27 points.

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez performed a salsa after being in the dance-off last weekend.

“I thought that was absolutely brilliant,” Anton Du Beke, who is standing in for Motsi Mabuse on the judging panel, said.

“What a way to come back from that dreaded dance-off,” Ballas said and the couple received 27 points.

The show also featured Caroline Quentin’s cha cha cha, Bill Bailey’s American smooth, JJ Chalmers’ quickstep and HRVY’s tango.

But some viewers disagreed with the judging.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Scoring is all over the place again. If they’re going to be this inconsistent them the judges scores shouldn’t count and it should be public vote only.”

And another added: “I like watching Strictly for the escapism, but tonight I am mostly just shouting at the screen.

Have the #Strictly judges lost the paddles for scores below 8? Why are so many of the dancers getting the same range of scores when the comments/dances themselves are not that close? Or have they realised the public won’t pay attention to the marks & just vote for favourites now? — Dr Catherine Bateson (@catbateson) November 21, 2020

“The marking was all over the place. Clara did not deserve to be six points adrift at the bottom of the board for a start, and some of the other marking was ridiculous.”