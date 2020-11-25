Television personality Heavy D has died, according to reports

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Tributes have been paid to television personality Heavy D, who has reportedly died.

The reality star, real name Colin Newell, was known for appearing in programmes including the 2016 edition of Celebrity Big Brother and Storage Hunters UK.

He featured in Celebrity Big Brother alongside stars including actor Christopher Biggins, television presenter Saira Khan and singer Samantha Fox.

(Ian West/PA)

He became the fourth celebrity to be eliminated from the Channel 5 competition.

He was also known for appearing on the popular football supporters social media channel Arsenal Fan TV.

A post on its Instagram page said: “We are shocked to hear the sad news that Heavy D has passed away today. Our condolences go to his family.”

In 2016 Heavy D got engaged to Bryony Anne Harris, however they split shortly afterwards.

(Ian West/PA)

He was best known for his catchphrase Boom, which led to him being dubbed The Boominator.

TV channel Dave, which broadcasts Storage Hunters UK, paid tribute to Heavy D on Twitter.

A post from their official page said: “All of the team at Dave are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Heavy D.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the whole Storage Hunters UK family.”

All of the team at Dave are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Heavy D. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the whole Storage Hunters UK family. — Dave (@davechannel) November 25, 2020

Actor Nick Nevern said he was “very shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Heavy D”.

He added that the television personality “always brought a smile to my face” and “lifted any room” he was in.

Gogglebox star Sandra Martin also shared a tribute to Heavy D on Twitter.

“Very very sad news to hear the passing of our brother Heavy D Boom, You Will Be Missed,” she wrote.

“He always had the energy and the strength. Sending love to his family.”

Very very sad news to hear the passing of our brother Heavy D Boom 💥, You Will Be Missed. He always had the energy and the strength. Sending love to his family. ❤️❤️❤️ @HeavyHeavyd pic.twitter.com/j6o6LgPQRD — Sandra Martin (@sandragogglebox) November 25, 2020

His Storage Hunters UK co-star Linda Lambert wrote on Twitter that he was “very loved”.

“Going to miss you so much big man,” she added.