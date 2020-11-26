Normal People and Sex Education stars scoop prizes at Rose d’Or Awards

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa are among the winners at the Rose d’Or Awards.

Edgar-Jones was recognised in the emerging talent category for her portrayal of Marianne in the adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel.

Gatwa has won the performance of the year award for his portrayal of Eric in the hit Netflix programme.

Ncuti Gatwa (David Parry/PA)

The ceremony for the international awards is being hosted on December 9.

Edgar-Jones said: “Normal People really was a dream job.

“I feel so lucky to have played Marianne and it’s done so much for me.

“To be acknowledged as an emerging talent by Rose d’Or for it is so special.

“Thank you so, so much. I’m very proud and very chuffed.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Ian West/PA)

Gatwa said: “What an honour to receive the performance of the year award!

“It’s such a joy playing Eric, someone who is so fun but has real depth to him.

“The fact that people can see themselves in him and relate to the issues we cover in the show is really inspiring and incredibly important to me as an actor.”

Sex Education tells the story of a sex therapist who sets up a clinic at a school to offer advice to students.

Mark Rowland, chair of the 2020 judges, said: “Daisy and Ncuti’s authentic character portrayals stood out for the judges and audiences alike, we are delighted to be able to recognise their outstanding performances.

“The Rose d’Or would also like to congratulate Daisy on being inaugural winner of the emerging talent award, which we’ve instituted to recognise great new talent this year and every year.”