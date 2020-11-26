Victoria Derbyshire recalls ‘excruciating’ blunder over Jeremy Hunt’s name

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Victoria Derbyshire has described the day she blundered over Jeremy Hunt’s name live on TV as “excruciating”.

In June last year, the BBC presenter pronounced the surname of the then foreign secretary as “C***” during an exchange with another Tory MP on her current affairs show.

The 52-year-old immediately apologised and said she was especially embarrassed because it was usually men who made the mistake.

Former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Derbyshire, who is currently competing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, recalled the incident during a discussion with her campmates about their worst days.

She said: “I mispronounced his name. It was excruciating, it was awful, I buried my head in my hands.”

Derbyshire was not the first broadcaster to make the mistake on air.

James Naughtie made the error when Mr Hunt was culture secretary, while Justin Webb tripped up when the minister was health and social care secretary.

Reflecting on Derbyshire’s mistake, her campmate Giovanna Fletcher said: “It’s quite comforting knowing whoever you are or whatever you do, we all have those days where it’s just not going your way.”

BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North said his worst day was when he interviewed the punk musician Yungblud and mentioned the star’s ex-girlfriend, the pop musician Halsey, despite being told to avoid the topic.

Sir Mo Farah told his campmates about the time he fell over during an international championship then began running in the wrong direction.

Thursday’s episode also saw Fletcher named the new camp leader.

She chose soap star Beverley Callard as her deputy, telling the others: “This is a bit of a surprise. I’ll be honest, I’ve been eying up that chair – that football scarf can do one as now I’m in town.”

Callard added: “I’m thrilled to be deputy.”

They allocated the camp chores and chose to put Jessica Plummer and AJ Pritchard on washing up duties.

Hollie Arnold and Shane Richie took on the Wicked Waterways task, in which they had to transfer water using a precarious system of buckets, but managed to only secure two stars for the camp.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.