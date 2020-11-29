Strictly star HRVY addresses Maisie Smith relationship rumours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

HRVY has dismissed rumours he is dating fellow Strictly Come Dancing contestant Maisie Smith but said they will “definitely” go out for a meal when the series ends.

The social media star, 21, and former EastEnders actress, 19, have become close friends on the BBC One show but social interaction between contestants has been limited due to Covid-19 restrictions.

HRVY, real name Harvey Cantwell, said he hoped they would see each other once the rules were relaxed.

Maisie Smith ended up in the dance-off (BBC/PA)

Addressing speculation over their friendship, he said: “Do you know what, there has been no dates yet. I’m not sure where they got the love and fun from but when this show is done I think we will definitely go out for some food somewhere, when we are allowed to.

“But for now we are really just focusing on the dances to be fair. We haven’t really seen each other for the last couple of weeks or really any of the other contestants. Maybe possibly when the show is done.”

On Saturday night, HRVY and his partner Janette Manrara made Strictly Come Dancing history by becoming the show’s first pair to earn a perfect score.

Contrasting that result, HRVY was moved to share a message of support for Smith after she ended up in the dance-off twice in two weeks.

“I think it did hit her hard a little bit being in the bottom two again,” he said.

“But the thing is she is such a strong young girl as well and I think everyone has been supporting her and she is going to come back fighting like she does every week.

“But she is good, she is OK. She is an amazing dancer and I think the public are going to continue to warm to her and I think she is going to be fine.”

HRVY also addressed images which emerged this month and appeared to show him and some of his fellow contestants failing to social-distance, admitting they had been reprimanded by BBC bosses.

He said: “It was me and a couple of other pros going from one studio to the next studio outside, and obviously we try our best to socially distance when we are walking around the studios and outside but obviously when you are walking and talking you don’t even realise.

“But no one touched each other. I just think we were maybe slightly closer than two metres while we were talking.

“But also the cameras, when you get a picture taken of you it can make you look a lot closer than you actually are.

“But the BBC told us off and everything is all good and everyone is trying their best to maintain all the rules and regulation. We are all good. We are all OK.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.