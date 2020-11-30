BBC Studios publishes UK pay gap report

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

BBC Studios has reduced its gender pay gap to below 10%, according to a new report.

The corporation’s commercial arm said the difference between the median pay of men and the median pay of women is 9%, down from 10.3% last year.

BBC Studios, the corporation’s commercial arm, has released its latest pay gap report (Stock image/Anthony Devlin/PA)

It said there had been a “significant reduction” in the median pay gap for black, Asian and minority ethnic staff, falling to 6.6% from 10.2% in 2019.

BBC Studios also revealed the pay gap for disabled workers, saying the median has dropped to 6.3% from 8.6% in 2019, according to its UK Pay Gap Report (PGR).

Tom Fussell, BBC Studios interim CEO, said: “While the progress made in our pay gaps shows that BBC Studios is moving in the right direction, we know that there is still more to do to narrow the gaps and improve diversity across the business.

“Nevertheless, this year’s results show that by investing in long-term operational and cultural transformation we can drive change.”

BBC Studios said the reduced figures reflected a “concerted effort… to address imbalances within its workforce”.

It said it will publish its diversity & inclusion plan in early 2021.