Jodie Whittaker says she is ‘devastated’ about two characters leaving Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker has said she is “absolutely devastated” about Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh leaving Doctor Who.

The pair, who joined the programme in 2018 in Whittaker’s first full series as the Doctor, exit the programme in a special episode on New Year’s Day.

The actress said she became emotional after she filmed with them for the last time.

Bradley Walsh (Ian West/PA)

Whittaker said: “Without going into any specifics about anything to do with character or what happens, just purely knowing it was the last scenes for myself with those actors, both of them had to carry me to my trailer.

“I’ve not cried like that for such a long time.”

Whittaker added that she “felt incredibly bereaved about what this journey has been because this started with us, as well”.

She said she “clicked like a family” with her co-stars.

Mandip Gill, who also stars as the Doctor’s companion and is remaining on the programme, said she was also sad to see her former co-stars leave.

“I’m not really that sort of emotional person but even I was like, ‘This is so sad, I’ll never see you again, you’re so busy Brad, always filming’.

Tosin Cole (Danny Lawson/PA)

“But it’s been too soon to miss them.

“We do have a WhatsApp group, we’re using it all the time and obviously because of lockdown anyway, we wouldn’t have seen each other in that time, so it’s too soon for me to realise the impact of not having them because we’re constantly sending a meme or a message or something like that.”

Whittaker said that the New Year special Revolution Of The Daleks, which depicts the Doctor stuck in jail, is a “team effort”.

“I think what’s interesting about the start of this is the discoveries and the journeys that we all go on aren’t necessarily Doctor-led,” she added.

Whittaker also discussed the depiction of the Daleks in the BBC sci-fi series.

She said it is “interesting how scary they are”, adding: “They’re not very fast, but they’re really creepy.”

She said she knows she is “going to be upstaged” by the Doctor’s alien enemies on screen.

Revolution Of The Daleks will air on BBC One on New Year’s Day.