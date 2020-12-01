Hugh Grant fans left reeling after The Undoing comes to dramatic end

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Fans of The Undoing joked that Hugh Grant would “haunt their dreams” after the murder mystery came to an explosive conclusion.

The Sky Atlantic series, written by Big Little Lies’ David E Kelley, and directed by The Night Manager’s Susanne Bier, featured the Paddington 2 actor as New York City doctor Jonathan Fraser, who is on trial for the murder of his mistress.

During the course of the show almost every cast member had come under suspicion for the murder of Elena, played by Matilda De Angelis, including his wife Grace, played by Nicole Kidman, and their son Henry (Noah Jupe).

We're panicking too… 😳 One episode left to uncover the truth.#TheUndoing Finale, Tonight at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/bja0xqOdON — Sky TV (@skytv) November 30, 2020

In the final episode of the show, based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 novel You Should Have Known, it was revealed that Grant had indeed killed Elena and was even possibly a psychopath incapable of empathy and remorse.

As it became evident during the trial that he would be convicted of the crime, Jonathan fled with his son, resulting in a nail-biting police chase.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Such a compelling finale of #TheUndoing! Really enjoyed this show from start to finish. Very well written.

“I was never 100% sure who I thought the killer was. Great performances all round, & it was nice to see Hugh Grant in such a different kind of role. Definitely worth a watch.”

Such a compelling finale of #TheUndoing! Really enjoyed this show from start to finish. Very well written. I was never 100% sure who I thought the killer was. Great performances all round, & it was nice to see Hugh Grant in such a different kind of role. Definitely worth a watch. pic.twitter.com/6lwgqkDBac — LW (@LWebbb02) November 30, 2020

Another wrote: “Just give Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant all the awards right now!!! What a show and what a finale.”

Just give Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant all the awards right now!!! What a show and what a finale😳 #TheUndoing pic.twitter.com/hFy2ayyyL1 — carol (@carolfaniston) November 30, 2020

Another viewer said: “I didn’t think being terrified of Hugh Grant would be on my list of new life developments but here we are.”

I didn’t think being terrified of Hugh Grant would be on my list of new life developments but here we are #TheUndoing — Ava Heatley (@avaheatley) November 30, 2020

Another added: “Hugh Grant may haunt me in my dreams after tonight’s episode but like in a way I’m OK with.”

Hugh Grant may haunt me in my dreams after tonight’s episode but like in a way I’m OK with — Stefie Sabar (@StefieSabar) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile another fan said: “There is one twitch of a smile that Hugh Grant gave towards the end of that finale that is the stuff of acting mastery.

There is one twitch of a smile that Hugh Grant gave towards the end of that finale that is the stuff of acting mastery. ALL of it written on his face.#TheUndoing — shinan govani (@shinangovani) November 30, 2020

“ALL of it written on his face.”

The series also stars Donald Sutherland, Edgar Ramirez, Noma Dumezweni and Lily Rabe.