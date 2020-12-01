Tess Daly says she has barely slept while husband Vernon Kay is on I’m A Celeb

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Tess Daly said she has been having sleepless nights while her husband Vernon Kay is in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! castle.

The Strictly Come Dancing host said she has been worried about her presenter partner being cold and not eating enough.

She told ITV’s Lorraine: “Oh my goodness, it feels like he has been away forever. I think about him every moment of every day and I watch him every night.

“Yeah, he is doing brilliantly and it’s lovely watching him but it’s nerve-wracking, it really is. I worry about him being cold, about him not eating.”

She added: “Honestly, I have barely slept. I don’t think I have slept more than five or six hours since he has been in there.

“The other day I woke up dreaming I was doing a challenge with Claudia (Winkleman, her Strictly co-host).

Claudia Winkleman (left) and Tess Daly (Ian West/PA)

“It involved snakes and being underground and it was terrifying… I am living and breathing it every step of the way but loving it. I have laughed with them and cried with them.”

Discussing how their children feel seeing their father in the castle, she said: “Well, they love it. Phoebe, our 16-year-old, watches it every night with me.

“Amber, who is 11, isn’t allowed to stay up that late because obviously it is school nights a lot of the time.

“On a Friday night she is allowed to, so she did see it when he said ‘hello’. I looked at their faces and they just lit up.

“They miss him, they haven’t seen him for four and a half weeks now, because they were isolating for two weeks before going in.”

"I hope I don't let them down!"@vernonkay's hoping to spread some Castle cheer for his daughters 🥰 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/xl096Pbfs3 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 11, 2020

Asked if Kay will take advantage of any job offers that come his way from doing the show, Daly replied: “Yeah probably. We have always had a policy that while they were growing up, one of us would be at home.

“He travels a lot with his job, he works for Formula E for example. We have always had this policy where we have juggled it between us.

“They (their children) are older now, they understand mum and dad have got to go to work and we love what we do. We just try and juggle it, like every working parent.

“It’s the eternal juggle isn’t it? But we are not complaining. It’s all good stuff.”