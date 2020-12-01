Jessica Hayes ‘drowning in grief’ after miscarriage at 19 weeks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Love Island star Jessica Hayes has revealed she has suffered a miscarriage at 19 weeks and said she feels as if she is “drowning in grief”.

The reality star had announced she was expecting her second child with fiance Dan Lawry last month.

The couple are already parents to son Presley, one.

She shared on Instagram a picture of the baby’s hand and footprints and hospital bracelet alongside a teddy bear and wrote: “To Our little teddy, I’m so sorry I couldn’t keep you safe for a little while longer.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t take you home.

“I’m sorry we had to say goodbye this way it wasn’t supposed to be like this.

“You were strong but my body wasn’t.

“The pain is unbearable and I feel like I’m drowning in grief.

“My mind spinning thinking of all the what ifs and questions of who you would of grown up to be.

“When will I wake up from this awful nightmare.”

In November, the Duchess of Sussex also wrote about suffering a miscarriage (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She added: “I wish I could of stared at your beautiful face a little while longer and held you in my arms forever.

“I look down at my empty stomach where you should still be growing safely and i feel so empty without you there no kicks no flutters.

“I could see Presley in you, you were so beautiful, perfectly formed.

“You would never get to play together and be best friends in this world and that hurts so much he would of loved you his little brother so much.

“I’m grateful that we shared 19 weeks together and I carried you for as long as I could before it was your time to gain your wings.

“You will always be our beautiful son and I promise you will hold the biggest place in our hearts forever my sweet angel.

“I will make sure the world knows how special you are.”

Hayes, who won Love Island in 2015 with Max Morley, announced her engagement to Lawry in 2018.

Other high profile women who have recently spoken about their experiences of pregnancy loss include Chrissy Teigen and the Duchess of Sussex.