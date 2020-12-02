Two more stars eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sir Mo Farah and AJ Pritchard have become the latest contestants to be evicted from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The pair became the seventh and eighth famous faces to leave the programme on Wednesday evening.

Vernon Kay, Jordan North, Shane Richie and Giovanna Fletcher remain in the castle.

After it was announced that he was to leave the show, athlete Sir Mo said he wanted to push himself during his time on the programme.

“I watched this show over the years and all I ever wanted to do was challenge myself, because I know I can run,” he said.

Sir Mo added: “I enjoyed myself, really, amongst amazing people.”

Professional dancer Pritchard said he had made “friends for life” with his campmates.

He added: “We have highs, lows, and everybody helped everybody.

“There was no negativity.”

He added that the experience was “really rewarding”.

Earlier in the programme, the eliminated pair took part in a trial named Game Of Groans.

Sir Mo and Pritchard, who were sat in thrones, were tasked with remembering the positions of painted shields on a board.

While they attempted to memorise the layout of the shields, cockroaches, crickets, mealworms and maggots were dumped on to them.

They answered a total of three out of six questions correctly and earned three stars for the camp, which meant they had secured three meals.

Pritchard said he would like to have been more successful.

AJ Pritchard (ITV)

“We get hungrier and hungrier day by day and when we don’t get a full amount of stars, it really does impact the mood in camp,” he said.

Sir Mo added: “I think the guys, the camp, the way they reacted, they were happy but they would have been more happy, I know deep down, if we would have come back with six, but three is better than nothing and it wasn’t easy.”

Radio DJ North, who had earlier volunteered to take part in the challenge, told them: “I honestly don’t think I could have done any better.

“It sounds very difficult and I might have come back here with less, which would not have been good.”

The camp were rewarded with a dinner of crab.

Camp won’t be the same without @Mo_Farah’s smile, but after an Olympic effort he becomes the eighth Celebrity to wave goodbye to the Castle! 🤩 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/KkRWd9VeHn — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 2, 2020

A number of celebrities have already been eliminated from the programme.

So far this week soap star Jessica Plummer, classical singer Russell Watson, Coronation Street actress Beverley Callard and BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire have been eliminated from the castle.

West End star Ruthie Henshall and Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold also previously left the programme.

This year’s I’m A Celebrity is taking place at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to the pandemic.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.