Shane Richie to join cast of West End musical following I’m A Celebrity exit

Following his stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Shane Richie is to join the cast of West End show Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

The former EastEnders star will start performing in the musical next month.

Richie, 56, narrowly missed out on the I’m A Celebrity final after he was eliminated from the ITV programme on Thursday night.

(Ian West/PA)

He will perform in drag as the character Hugo/Loco Chanelle.

Richie said: “I can’t wait to swap my castle walking boots for a pair of high heels and return to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie as Hugo/Loco Chanelle in January.

“After 2020 we could all do with a little bit glitter in the grey and having been with Jamie both in the West End and on UK tour it’s going to be a fabulous way to start the new year.”

(Ian West/PA)

He will join the cast from January 5 at the Apollo Theatre, London.

Nica Burns, producer of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, said: “We are delighted that Shane Richie is returning to sprinkle his special star dust on the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle.”

The musical is inspired by the 2011 television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen At 16 and follows a teenager who lives on a council estate in Sheffield as he overcomes prejudice to become a drag queen.