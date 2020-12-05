HRVY sparkles at top of Strictly leaderboard after ‘dance of the decade’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pop star HRVY sparkled at the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard after dazzling the judges with “the dance of the decade”.

The singer and his professional partner Janette Manrara sported matching gold glittery tuxedos for an American smooth to One from the musical A Chorus Line, which featured a string of challenging lifts.

Judge Motsi Mabuse appeared overwhelmed at the end of the performance as part of musicals week and said: “I just have to calm myself down, this choreography challenged you and every single person must be challenged.

One singular #Strictly sensation with more lifts that we can count. 🤩 HRVY and Janette are literally shining tonight! @HRVY @JManrara pic.twitter.com/6b0fBWdw2F — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 5, 2020

“We knew on week one what a fabulous talent you were, but what I celebrate is you do not sit on your talent. I think this was the dance of the season, the dance of the decade.”

Craig Revel Horwood told him: “It’s like looking in the mirror darling, you can sing you can dance, you can act, you’re a triple threat darling, I think I might have to call myself CRH now.”

Shirley Ballas added: “You were absolutely so professional, you are so on your way.”

He received a score of 29, with 10s from Mabuse and Ballas.

EastEnders star Maisie Smith and her partner Gorka Marquez also impressed after they danced a jive to the theme tune for Little Shop Of Horrors.

A smash hit from start to finish. Maisie and Gorka's Little Shop of kicks and flicks is open for business! #Strictly @maisie_smith_ @gorkamarquez1 pic.twitter.com/ct0gO3pa4a — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 5, 2020

Revel Horwood told her she “absolutely smashed it”, adding: “Your energy is absolutely insane, fantastic musicality, really complex changes of rhythm that you absolutely nailed.”

She received a combined score of 28, including a 10 from Ballas.

Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice also dazzled as they performed a Viennese waltz to She Used To Be Mine from Waitress, to a standing ovation from Mabuse, who told her: “I’m emotional about your dancing, I feel you’ve come into you, that was such a magic moment.”

Revel Horwood added: “You told the story so naturally it was totally real and totally believable, the frame was fantastic throughout, you have come such a long, long way you should be so proud.”

Ballas continued: “It was like poetry in motion, I feel like you have found yourself.”

TV presenter JJ Chalmers languished at the bottom of the leaderboard after his charleston to music from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Revel Horwood said: “It was too stop and start for my liking, the characterisation I thought was very good but you could go a little bit more over the top.”

He received a combined score of 20 from the three judges.

The episode also featured comedian Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse performing an Argentine tango to Phantom Of The Opera, while Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer performed a jive to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Sunday at 7.30pm.