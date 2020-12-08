Jeremy Clarkson on why he is relieved latest Grand Tour special is set to arrive

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jeremy Clarkson has said he is glad the latest Grand Tour special is about to arrive – so fans will stop pestering him on social media.

Clarkson is joined by his usual presenting partners Richard Hammond and James May for The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt, set to launch on Amazon Prime Video later this month.

The long-awaited Madagascar special of the motoring show was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and Clarkson is relieved fans will finally be able to watch it.

Jeremy Clarkson is back with Richard Hammond and James May for the latest Grand Tour special (Ian West/PA)

He said: “It’s a year since we filmed it – I can’t remember anything to be honest, it’s like trying to remember holidays when I was seven.

“But, I am finally glad because it means that people will stop going on social media and asking me every 25 seconds ‘why haven’t you released it yet?’ It’s not me! But, anyway, it’s finally ready.”

A Massive Hunt sees the former Top Gear trio tasked with finding treasure in Madagascar with the help of modified cars.

It marks a return to business as usual for The Grand Tour after the last special had Clarkson, Hammond and May taking boats across Vietnam.

Clarkson, 60, said he was glad to be back behind the wheel of a car.

He said: “I like boats, I think boats are great and I love that part of the world – Cambodia and Vietnam, they’re great fun to go to and fantastic food and just so exciting.

“I think that was a very successful special but yes, of course it’s nice to be back in cars. I think a lot of petrol heads are going to like this one because I think they will be genuinely amazed at three – I say ordinary cars, they’re not ordinary in terms of family saloons – but they are cars, were able to do what they did.

“You wouldn’t even put a Land Rover up there and expect it to survive, so, well done them.”

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt will launch Friday December 18 on Amazon Prime Video.