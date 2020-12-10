Nicolas Cage to host History Of Swear Words for Netflix

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicolas Cage will present a show about swear words for Netflix.

The Oscar-winning actor, 56, will front History Of Swear Words for the streaming giant, examining a series of expletives.

Nicolas Cage will front a show about swear words for Netflix (Ian West/PA)

During six 20-minute episodes, Cage will look at the pop culture usage and cultural impact of the words, while interviewing experts and entertainers, Netflix said.

Guests will include comedians such as Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, Nikki Glaser, London Hughes and Jim Jefferies.

The show marks Cage’s latest foray into television. He will play jailed big cat enthusiast Joe Exotic in a scripted adaptation of Netflix smash documentary series Tiger King.

Cage recently lent his voice to computer-animated comedy The Croods: A New Age and next year is set to appear in The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent.

Cage will play a fictionalised version of himself in the film.

History Of Swear Words will arrive on Netflix on January 5.