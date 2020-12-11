Strictly Come Dancing pro Nadiya Bychkova sets new world record

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova has won the show’s annual pro challenge, setting a new Guinness World Record in the process.

The Ukrainian-Slovenian dancer, 31, took on the fleckerls dance challenge during Friday night’s episode of Strictly spin-off It Takes Two.

She managed to execute a total of 25 fleckerls, a fast moving spin performed during the Viennese waltz, in 30 seconds.

Nadiya Bychkova won Strictly’s pro challenge (BBC/It Takes Two/PA)

Each attempt was judged by Craig Revel Horwood and Official Guinness World Records adjudicator Sofia Greenacre.

Each fleckerl needed to consist of six steps and those that did not were disallowed.

In second place was Neil Jones, who completed 24 fleckerls, while Karen Hauer and Dianne Buswell were in joint third with 23.

Graziano Di Prima (BBC/It Takes Two/PA)

Fan favourite Anton Du Beke also achieved his highest result for a Strictly pro challenge, completing 19 fleckerls.

Fifteen professionals took part in the challenge with Gorka Marquez placing last with only 13 fleckerls.

It Takes Two airs on BBC Two weekdays at 6.30pm. The final episode of the series will air on Friday December 18.