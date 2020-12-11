Jordan North says I’m A Celeb snake trial changed him ‘for the better’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jordan North has said that a trial featuring snakes on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! changed him “for the better”.

The cohort of celebrities from this year’s series reflected on their experience of the programme in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… A Castle Story, which airs on Sunday.

Radio DJ North, 30, said the programme had a positive impact on him.

(ITV)

Discussing the Viper Vault challenge, which saw him locked in a cage with snakes, he said: “I really do feel it’s changed me for the better.

“It’s made me more confident. It’s made me realise I’ve got so much I want to to do with my life and I can do it now because if I can get in a vault with vipers, I can go on a plane and go to New York and all the other things that I want to do.

“I’m not going to be scared anymore.”

North, who was the runner up in the series, said he felt “sheer and utter panic” when he entered the vault during one of the show’s trials.

Discussing why he wanted to go on the programme in the first place, he added: “I’ve watched it since I was younger. It was a show I’d always said I’d do if I got the chance and also my mum wanted a new kitchen.”

Giovanna Fletcher (ITV)

Giovanna Fletcher was crowned Queen of the Castle after she won the first ever series of the programme to be held in the UK, which ended last week.

The podcast host said it was a “surreal” feeling to be named as the victor.

She told the programme: “Before going in, my whole thing was, ‘I’m just going to go in and be me’. So the fact people saw that and thought – ‘You know what, we like her’ – that means a lot. I’m so happy.”

Fletcher added that while making the programme she had met “amazing people who will be in my life forever”.

I’m A Celebrity…A Castle Story airs at 8pm on Sunday on ITV.