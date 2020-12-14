Made In Chelsea’s Ollie Locke announces next steps after wedding

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Made In Chelsea’s Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke have announced plans to start a family after tying the knot.

The couple married at London’s Natural History Museum in front of 13 guests including bridesmaids Binky Felstead and Olivia Bentley.

They organised the event with 48 hours’ notice before the second national lockdown began in England in early November.

Friends and family also attended an impromptu wedding breakfast at Chelsea’s Bluebird restaurant the night before, with guests including Tiffany Watson, Lydia Bright, singer Ella Eyre and actress Pearl Mackie.

Ollie, 33, told Hello! magazine: “As soon as you say ‘I do’, it’s the start of a great adventure. And this is something that we have wanted for a long time. Now let’s see if we can create a family – that’s the next stage.”

The couple previously said they will join their matching surnames to become the Locke-Lockes.

Speaking about their wedding day, Ollie added: “It was just spectacular. It was so elegant, so incredibly beautiful and so special. It was very unique and very us.

“I love living my life as a rom-com and it was exactly how we wanted it. I knew it was going to change our lives forever.”

Gareth added: “It was something I will remember for the rest of my life and it was perfect.”

The Natural History Museum was filled with thousands of candles and hundreds of white flowers for the ceremony, only the second held at the museum and the first gay marriage.

Ollie said of the atmosphere: “There was an aura about it. Everyone was wearing masks, there were candles everywhere, it was dark outside and it felt magical, almost gothic. There was something very Dickensian about it.”

Original Made In Chelsea cast member Felstead, 30, gave a speech and the couple read vows they had composed themselves.

Gareth said: “I felt such mixed emotions. I was crying but also couldn’t stop smiling. In my vows, I said, ‘it has taken us 12 years to get here but it was a journey worth taking. We have grown so much over that time and this has all come together and happened at the right time’.”

The ceremony will be shown on E4’s Made In Chelsea on December 14 at 9pm.

Read the full interview in Hello!, out now.