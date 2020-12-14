Catherine Tate joins ‘madhouse’ for new voice role

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Catherine Tate is joining the “madhouse” in her new TV role.

The ex-Doctor Who actress, 52, will voice a long-suffering mother in an adaptation of the hit Tom Gates books.

Liz Pichon’s books, known for their doodles, illustrations and handwritten font, have sold more than 11 million copies around the globe and are being made for the screen for the first time.

The series, documenting “in hilarious detail” young protagonists Tom’s “everyday trials and tribulations at home and school”, will air on Sky Kids in January.

Rita is voiced by Catherine Tate (Sky Kids)

Tate will be “the voice of Tom’s, relatively sane mother” Rita, while Line Of Duty actor Mark Bonnar has signed up as “strict, beady-eyed teacher” Mr Fullerman.

The actress said: “The Brilliant World Of Tom Gates books have a massive following and I’m looking forward to bringing Rita Gates to life for the books’ loyal fans.

“Like most households with children, the Gates house is a bit of a madhouse and I’m sure the everyday chaos of family life will strike a chord with parents everywhere!”

Bonnar said: “I am very flattered to have been asked to play a long-suffering, grumpy school teacher in The Brilliant World Of Tom Gates.”

The series will be joined by newcomer 10-year-old Logan Matthews in the title role and the book’s creator, who presents the “draw it” segments of the show.

Pichon said the series “is exactly the kind of TV show that as a kid I would have completely devoured.

“The cast is amazing, and I was so excited to see how they brought the characters to life.”

The Brilliant World Of Tom Gates airs on Sky Kids in January.