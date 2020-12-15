Dances revealed ahead of Strictly Come Dancing final

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The dances for the Strictly Come Dancing final have been revealed.

EastEnders star Maisie Smith, YouTuber HRVY, comedian Bill Bailey and reality star Jamie Laing will compete for the glitterball trophy.

Each of the couples will perform three dances during the show, two of which they have done before earlier in the competition.

What they are all dancing for (Guy Levy/BBC)

Smith and her professional partner Gorka Marquez will perform a samba to Gloria Estefan’s song Samba, a showdance to Idina Menzel’s We Need A Little Christmas and a quickstep to Andy Williams’ When You’re Smiling.

Bailey and Oti Mabuse will perform a quickstep to Bobby Darin’s Talk To The Animals, a showdance to Queen’s The Show Must Go On and their couple’s choice dance to Rapper’s Delight by The Sugarhill Gang.

HRVY and Janette Manrara will perform a jive to Faith by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grande and a showdance to Brittany Murphy’s Boogie Wonderland.

They will also reperform an American smooth to One (Singular Sensation) from the musical A Chorus Line.

Karen and Jamie have been regulars in the dance off (Guy Levy/BBC)

Laing and Karen Hauer will perform a Charleston to Zero To Hero from the Disney film Hercules, a showdance to a cover of Sir Elton John’s I’m Still Standing and a couple’s choice dance to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C+C Music Factory.

The final will also feature music from Robbie Williams and a group performance from the show’s professional dancers.

Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh narrowly missed out on the final after she was eliminated from the competition at the weekend.

She was beaten in the dance off by Laing.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday at 6pm on BBC One.