Towie stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet share baby news

Towie stars Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet have announced they are expecting their first child together.

Kousoulou, 29, shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of her and a smiling Mallet, 28, holding an ultrasound scan.

She wrote in the caption: “WE ARE HAVING A BABY!!! MAY 2021 We are so excited for this next chapter in our lives such lovely news to end this crazy year ! Let the next chapter begin..”

Kousoulou said she is “so excited” to show how the couple announced their pregnancy in the next episode of Towie.

She added: “Honestly it’s the best thing ever, so special and so emotional & no one knew so it was even better , I literally don’t know how we kept it to ourselves !! Get your tissues ready.”

Mallet shared the same picture and said: “Here’s some good news to end 2020, I feel so blessed and my life now feels complete.”

Kousoulou and Mallet have been together for six years.