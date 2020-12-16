Normal People star Paul Mescal reveals his lockdown hobby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Normal People star Paul Mescal revealed he has been learning to play the guitar during lockdown.

The actor, 24, shot to fame earlier this year after starring alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in the acclaimed BBC drama.

The Emmy nominee said he and his sister have used their spare time during lockdown to learn to play musical instruments.

Paul Mescal dusted off his dancing skills to star in a short film (Samsung/PA)

He said: “Me and my sister, we like music. Nell is incredible, she’s been learning piano and writing music and kind of whenever I’m home we like to sing together and she’s learning piano and I’m learning guitar so yeah, it’s just a fun thing to do.”

Mescal, who played Connell Waldron on Normal People, stars in short film Lockdown, a contemporary dance performance inspired by the events of 2020.

The film, which marks the launch of a project by technology giant Samsung to help emerging talent in the arts industry amid the pandemic, features Mescal performing in front of an imaginary audience of mannequins.

The actor said he enjoyed dusting off the dancing skills he learned in drama school.

He said: “First and foremost, I think it’s important to say that I’m not a dancer but when I went to drama school it was part of the training that I really enjoyed and it hasn’t really been something that I’ve been able to do since graduating, so it was about kind of presenting myself with a challenge but also something that I really enjoy, I really like dancing.”

