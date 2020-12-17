HRVY discusses his preparation for the Strictly Come Dancing final

Something went wrong - please try again later.

HRVY says he has made improvements to his American smooth ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing final.

The YouTuber and his professional partner Janette Manrara will perform their routine to One (Singular Sensation) from the musical A Chorus Line, which was given a score of 29 earlier in the competition.

HRVY told BBC Two’s It Takes Two he had been working to correct flaws highlighted by Craig Revel Horwood, who was the only judge to score the pair a nine rather than a perfect 10.

(Guy Levy/BBC)

“There was a couple of points that he mentioned that I think we have fixed,” HRVY said.

“But you never know on the night because of the adrenaline and the rush.

“I’m hoping that if we get everything right and we work on the stuff we have said we need to work on, we might get a 10.”

HRVY said he had the “best time” performing in the semi-final.

(Guy Levy/BBC)

The pair started with a lacklustre rumba which scored 23, however they made up for it later when they closed the night with a Charleston to Another Day Of Sun from the film La La Land, which achieved a perfect score.

HRVY added: “After the rumba, I was like come on Janette, we need to go for it and backstage Janette was like, HRVY, you need to get your head in the game’.

“We went out there, I had the best time.

“It was one of those dances where I was dancing, but I had time to enjoy it.”

In the final the pair will also perform a jive to Faith by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grande and a showdance to Brittany Murphy’s Boogie Wonderland.