Molly-Mae Hague defends decision to take trip abroad

Molly-Mae Hague has defended taking a trip abroad and said she has not broken any coronavirus rules.

The 21-year-old reality star has uploaded holiday pictures from the Maldives to social media in recent days.

She is away with her boyfriend, Tommy Fury.

Molly Mae Hague (David Parry/PA)

She wrote on Instagram: “In response to the messages I’m already getting about us being away throughout this time … Please understand that Tommy and I left the UK from Cheshire which was in Tier 2 at the time.

“We didn’t break any rules coming away.

“If we knew these rules were going to be put in place then obviously we would have never left the UK…

“The minute we arrive home we will be following Government guidelines.”

A growing number of countries have banned flights from the UK amid fears about a new mutant strain of the virus.

(Instagram/@mollymaehague/PA)

In a separate post, Hague said she does not understand why new Tier 4 coronavirus rules, which prevent some people from meeting up over the festive period, are being enforced “just before Christmas”.

“The thought of my poor nana having to spend Christmas alone in her house just absolutely breaks my heart,” she said.

“I’m thinking of everyone at home and especially my followers who are now in a Tier 4 category and won’t be able to spend Christmas with their families, like myself.

“We will get through Covid stronger … love you all.”