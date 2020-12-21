Ashley Banjo reveals new year’s resolution for 2021

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ashley Banjo has revealed he is the slimmest he has been for some time and his new year’s resolution is to “keep fit”.

The Diversity star, 32, who is filling in as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent while Simon Cowell recovers from a back injury, said he is feeling “lean” at the moment after stripping off for The Real Full Monty On Ice.

Reflecting on the year, in which the dance troupe was at the centre of a controversy over a routine including a Black Lives Matter tribute, Banjo said he has learnt things about himself.

He said: “I miss people more than I thought I would.

“Being in Diversity, we’re such a social group, and not just the people in it, but also the family surrounding it, that I actually take for granted how much I enjoy people’s company.”

Discussing his hopes for 2021, he said: “One of my New Year resolutions is – funnily enough, we’ve been working a lot at the end of the year, so I’m at my slimmest now than I’ve been for a while, and feeling pretty lean.

“So I want to try and keep fit, not get fit, keep fit.”

Banjo’s fellow judge Alesha Dixon said she also has hopes for the new year, saying: “I think I’ve just got to learn to not give myself such a hard time and actually stop and smell the roses a little bit more.

“This year has made me even more grateful for the life I have, I need to make sure I remember that when I’m being tough on myself.”

Britain’s Got Talent: Christmas Spectacular airs on Christmas Day at 8pm on ITV.