Pointless presenter Richard Osman leaving his ‘real job’ after 20 years

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Pointless presenter Richard Osman has announced he is leaving TV production company Endemol after 20 years.

Osman, 50, was creative director at Endemol and worked on shows including Prize Island for ITV.

I've worked at Endemol since I was 29, but it's time for me to move on. Will still be doing Pointless/House Of Games & working with brilliant people there. But also looking forward to creating new shows with new people. It's been a wonderful 20 years, and I will miss it very much — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 21, 2020

He announced on Twitter he was departing his “real job” while confirming he would continue this work on Pointless and House Of Games.

Osman tweeted: “I’ve worked at Endemol since I was 29, but it’s time for me to move on. Will still be doing Pointless/House Of Games & working with brilliant people there. But also looking forward to creating new shows with new people. It’s been a wonderful 20 years, and I will miss it very much.

“I’m aware that people who think I’m a TV presenter didn’t even know I had an actual, real job, but there we are.”

Osman is best known for appearing on gameshow Pointless alongside comedian Alexander Armstrong.

His other TV credits include Whose Line is it Anyway?, Total Wipeout and 24 Hour Quiz.

Earlier this year he published his well-received novel The Thursday Murder Club.