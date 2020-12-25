Davina McCall dishes on The Masked Singer during This Morning’s festive show

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Davina McCall has teased details about the upcoming series of The Masked Singer.

TV star McCall, 53, returns as a panellist on the ITV show alongside Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and newcomer Mo Gilligan, as they attempt to guess the identities of the mystery performers.

She told ITV’s This Morning: “I found it harder his time. I think they know (the singers) where are our brains are going to go, there’s some like weird algorithm happening and they think they slightly send you off.

'It's not what's under the tree that counts, it's who's around the tree'🎄 After a busy night, Santa has a very special message for everyone.🎅 Stream #ThisMorning Christmas now 👉 https://t.co/Q7IV48mXLV pic.twitter.com/VAkTfnCO74 — This Morning (@thismorning) December 25, 2020

“But not only that, the singers this year are so interesting because you’ll be going, ‘I think they’re American’ and then the next week you’ll go, ‘I think they’re from up North’ and they’re faking it…”

The second series of The Masked Singer returns to ITV on Boxing Day at 7pm.

McCall was among the guests appearing during This Morning’s first-ever Christmas special.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield enjoyed a “pre-lunch tipple” of mulled wine as well as festive dishes from chef Gino D’Acampo, who served up a Christmas starter of smoked salmon with avocado tartare.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby presented This Morning’s first-ever Christmas instalment (ITV)

Schofield was also treated to a special video message from Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy during the pre-recorded festive instalment.

In the short clip Murphy, who plays Alexis Rose in the comedy series, said: “I’m like loving this holiday journey for you…”

There were emotional scenes as Evie, an eight-year-old who was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder, had her home transformed into a snowy grotto before getting the chance to meet her favourite singer, Olly Murs.

Schofield said: “After months of gruelling treatment and countless hospital stays we thought Evie deserved a special treat this Christmas.”

And 10-year-old Maizie, who became a carer for her younger brother when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, was also given a special surprise.

During a trip to Lapland UK, Maizie, a huge dance fan, was invited to perform with Anton Du Beke on his show next year.

Also appearing on the first Christmas special in This Morning’s 32-year history were Dick and Angel Strawbridge, discussing their Christmas show Escape To The Chateaux At Christmas.

Rochelle Humes and son Blake on the festive edition of This Morning (ITV)

Singer and TV presenter Rochelle Humes, who is a regular This Morning guest host, gave viewers a glimpse of her and husband Marvin’s son Blake, who was born in October.

She said: “He’s doing so well and is well behaved. He gets far more engagement on social media than I do!

“I don’t want to jinx it, but he recently slept from 10.30pm to 6.30am… I mean there’s been a lot of no sleep, but the past two nights have been really good.”

Asked by Willoughby how Blake’s two sisters had been with the new arrival, Humes said: “They are brilliant. They are constantly all over him and fighting about who’s going to hold him and who’s passing me the baby wipes… but it’s really nice, and I think because he’s a boy, there’s no competition, they are just trying to be mini-mummies!”

The appearance of baby Blake also had Willoughby saying: “Oh I want one of those…” to which Schofield replied: “No, you don’t!”.

Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley also treated viewers to a rendition of Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.

This Morning will return on Monday January 4 2021 at 10am on ITV.