Dr Alex George heads to work on ‘tough’ first Christmas after brother’s death

Alex George has shared a photo of himself heading to work in hospital on the “tough” first Christmas since his brother’s death.

The reality star, who is an A&E doctor, said it was difficult not being able to see his relatives.

His brother Llyr, who was due to go to medical school, died in July aged 19.

Dr George shared an image of himself standing outside a London hospital as he made his way into work wearing a Christmas jumper with the NHS logo.

Alongside the picture he wrote: “Although I can’t be at home with my family, which is tough for the first Christmas without Llyr, I do feel a sense of purpose coming here today.

“In many ways these guys are my family too.”

He asked his followers to “raise a glass at dinner today to those who are no longer with us as well as to each other, for being so incredibly strong this year”.

Alex George appeared on Love Island in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

Dr George added that this year has been “incredibly tough for each and every one of us”.

“We have all had to endure so much. I want to say thank you to all of you for everything you have done.”

Dr George appeared on Love Island in 2018.

During the coronavirus pandemic he has documented his experience working in the healthcare system on social media.