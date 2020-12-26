The Queen’s Christmas message tops festive TV ratings

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Queen’s Christmas message was the most-watched programme on Christmas Day.

Average overnight viewing figures show the broadcast was watched by 6.3 million viewers on BBC One, according to the broadcaster.

She delivered a message of hope to the country, praising the “indomitable spirit” of those who have risen “magnificently” to the challenges of the pandemic.

The Queen’s broadcast (Andrew Matthews/PA)

In her annual televised speech, she paid tribute to the “kindness of strangers” whose actions have inspired all.

The Queen added that even the “darkest nights” have a promise of a “new dawn”.

Last year her Christmas broadcast secured an average audience of 6.4 million.

Call The Midwife’s Christmas Day special also proved to be a ratings hit this year after being watched by an average of 5.4 million viewers.

Kate Phillips, acting controller of BBC One, said: “BBC One had the most popular show on Christmas Day as audiences escaped to Poplar for the Call The Midwife special.

“I’m really proud of the range and quality of programmes we’ve shown across this special day.

“BBC One entertained the nation and provided something for everyone to enjoy after a particularly difficult year.”

The Blankety Blank Christmas Special was watched by 5.3 million people, while Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Countdown was watched by 4.9 million viewers.

The celebrity dancing programme featured a tribute to the late television presenter Caroline Flack, who previously won the competition.

BBC One gameshow The Wheel, hosted by Michael McIntyre, was watched by an average of 4.7 million viewers.

Michael McIntyre (Ian West/PA)

ITV soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale were watched by 4.5 million and 3.6 million respectively.

The Christmas special of comedy Mrs Brown’s Boys attracted 3.8 million viewers, while EastEnders was watched by 3.5 million.

The figures were supplied to the BBC by the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board (Barb).