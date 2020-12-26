Charity thanks Piers Morgan after £15k Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? donation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Piers Morgan has been thanked by a charity for the bereaved children of servicemen and woman after he donated £15,000 following his appearance on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

The broadcaster donated his own money to Scotty’s Little Soldiers after he failed to answer a £32,000 question correctly during the programme.

After getting the question wrong his total dropped from £16,000 to £1,000, however Morgan said he would top up the total using his own money.

And that’s it for Part 2. @piersmorgan wins £1,000 and will be topping up the other £15,000 to @CorporalScotty #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire pic.twitter.com/FcA1MHjx40 — Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (@MillionaireUK) December 26, 2020

He has subsequently been thanked by the charity’s founder Nikki Scott.

She said: “It was amazing to sit and watch Piers on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and know that he was playing for Scotty’s.

“I was on the edge of my seat throughout the whole show.

“We are so honoured that Piers chose to support Scotty’s and it’s incredible that he has said he will donate £15,000 of his own money to the charity, on top of the £1,000 that he has won.

(Ian West/PA)

“£16,000 will make a huge difference to us as a charity and to the children we support.

“We can’t thank him enough.”

During the episode, Morgan failed to correctly answer a question about Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Morgan was asked to select the driver who has not been a teammate of the British driver and incorrectly chose Jenson Button instead of Kimi Raikkonen.