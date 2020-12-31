Kate Garraway details ‘calamitous’ Christmas time without husband Derek Draper

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Kate Garraway’s house was flooded during a “calamitous few days” in the run up to Christmas.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 53, detailed her Christmas without husband Derek Draper in a post to her 968,000 Instagram followers on New Year’s Eve.

Draper, also 53, remains in hospital after being admitted in March with Covid-19, before being placed in a coma.

Sharing a photo of her Christmas tree, Garraway explained how a pipe had exploded, flooding her home, before she found herself unable to secure a food delivery ahead of the big day.

However, she thanked fellow TV star Emma Willis, who organised and delivered a food package from Marks & Spencer for her festive meal.

Garraway wrote: “Well here we are folks – #newyearseve – the last day of a year few will be sorry to see the back of. Have been quiet for a while – getting through Christmas has been a challenge hasn’t it with all the emotions it stirs in our strange world & no where really to put them – except in hope.

“And there is still so much real hope out there. Not just in the extraordinary health care workers & researchers who definitely hold a bright light for the future. But in all the little kindnesses.

Presenter Emma Willis (Ian West/PA)

“We had a calamitous few days in the run up to Christmas – but we got through thanks to some wonderful people. The guys from @bondconstruction who literally got on their hands & knees with me to bucket out water after we had 2 pipe leaks that flooded our home.”

She went on to thank Willis as well as a series of companies for their help over the festive period.

She concluded: “Sending love & virtual hugs to all of you who have sent messages – spreading the love is what will give us all a truly happy new year.”

In October, Garraway confirmed that Draper, a former lobbyist and political adviser, was able to breathe without a ventilator and had mouthed his first word.

The couple married in 2005 and have a daughter and a son.