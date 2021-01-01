Rita Ora ‘hoping and praying’ she can remain Masked Singer champion

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rita Ora has said she is “hoping and praying” she can retain her title as champion of The Masked Singer panel.

The star is joined by Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and newcomer Mo Gilligan as the remaining characters take to the stage to sing for the first time.

The Masked Singer, which originated in South Korea, involves famous contestants performing in front of celebrity judges who have to look beyond the wacky costumes to name the star on stage.

Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross (Bandicoot TV/ITV/PA)

Last series Ora successfully guessed that the show’s winner, Queen Bee, was Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts.

Taking to the stage this weekend will be Bush Baby, Seahorse, Grandfather Clock, Harlequin, Viking and Blob.

Last week Sophie Ellis-Bextor was the first singer to be unmasked as she was revealed to be Alien.

Discussing their guessing abilities, Ross said: “I’m still confident. I think my guesses are the closest to being spot on from anyone on the panel.

Who's READY to meet our NEXT 6 Masked Singers? 👀🎭 We'll see YOU at 7PM on @ITV and @WeAreSTV NEXT SATURDAY ✨🙌🎶 #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/iY8R1Az2zt — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) December 26, 2020

“I think I’m going to nail it tonight. I’m on top of the world and I’m going to win.”

Ora said: “They’re really hard. I did come in confident and now I’m kind of like ‘not that easy’ but I’m hoping and I’m praying I can again leave with the title of the champion. Let’s see.”

Comedian Gilligan, who has joined the panel as replacement for The Hangover star Ken Jeong, said: “You know what? Me and Davina are very good … we’re like good cop, bad cop.

“We’ve got a good little connection going on. Jonathan – he’s on another level. He’s playing the Masked Singer 2.0. Rita is very competitive.”

– The Masked Singer continues on ITV at 7pm on Saturday January 2.